PureHealth Pharmacy Pledges $1 Million To RVH

PureHealth Pharmacy, located at RVH, has made a $1-million gift to the Keep Life Wild campaign. This extraordinary donation from the Kamel family, owners of PureHealth, will play a crucial role in the health centre’s expansion plans, including supporting the construction of a new healthcare facility in Innisfil and doubling the size of the current site in Barrie.

“We are exceptionally proud to be part of the Keep Life Wild campaign, helping to achieve a vision that ensures that world-class, specialized healthcare is available here in Simcoe Muskoka,” says Magdy Kamel, Owner of PureHealth Pharmacy. “As a family, we call this region home—it’s the place we live, work and raise our kids. We want to leave a legacy that ensures that all our family, friends, and neighbours can build a good life and that requires us all to have access to top-tier healthcare,” explains Kamel.

RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign with an ambitious goal to grant RVH $100 million to support expansion plans. The vision is to ensure everyone in the region has leading-edge care without having to travel to the GTA, particularly in the areas of cancer, cardiac, stroke, renal, critical care and child and youth mental health. To achieve this, RVH plans to build an integrated healthcare system across two sites that offers advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostics and personalized treatment, delivered by highly trained specialists.

“At PureHealth, we have a passion for serving and caring for our community. We’re a business who understand the value of treating everyone who comes through our doors as family and this gift is our way to extend that value to every patient that walks into RVH.” says Kamel. “We are proud to work in partnership with RVH to provide people from across the Simcoe-Muskoka community with pharmacy services and the holistic medical care they need on their health journeys”.

“PureHealth Pharmacy is exemplary of interwoven community support that is both essential and foundational to advancing RVH’s plans for the future,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “This gift demonstrates the ongoing leadership of the Kamel family in our community and their deep commitment to creating a legacy of excellence in healthcare right here at home.”

“We are beyond grateful to PureHealth Pharmacy for their generosity and support of the Keep Life Wild campaign,” says Estelle King, Chair of RVH Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We can’t thank the Kamel family enough for bringing us one step closer to our future vision, a vision to keep us healthy and to keep us wild, so we can truly enjoy the way of life here that we all love so much.”