Orillia OPP Arrest Two And Lay Multiple Drug Trafficking Related Charges

Members of the Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug trafficking related charges in an afternoon arrest of two individuals.

On September 20, 2023, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit arrested two individuals during a drug investigation. Both individuals were observed attempting to complete a drug exchange in a commercial parking lot in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 102 grams Cocaine

· 3.5 grams of Fentanyl

· 22 Oxycodone pills

· $600 Canadian currency

· Digital scales and packaging

· Cellular devices

Shueb Kerow, 29 years old, of Barrie, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

· Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 21, 2023, to answer to the charges.

Justine Mohammed, 27 years old, of Scarborough, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

· Trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on November 14, 2023, to answer to the charges.