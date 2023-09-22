Two Stolen ATVs Recently In The Township Of Minden Hills

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating reports of two stolen ATVs in the last week in the Township of Minden Hills.

Between 7:30 pm on September 15, 2023, and 1:00 pm on September 16, 2023, an ATV was stolen from a residence on Stouffer Street. The vehicle is described as a red 2007 Honda ATV bearing Ontario license plate 65PL3.

On September 18, 2023, overnight, an ATV was stolen from a residence on West Road. The vehicle is described as a red 2022 Honda ATV bearing Ontario license plate 4XR71.

To prevent these thefts from occurring consider the following:

Use an ATV locking device.

Keep your vehicle stored away and out of sight.

Install a security system.

Install a tracking device on your vehicle.

Anyone who may have information that may assist with these investigations are asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.