Attention Actors And Rock Stars: Open Auditions For School Of Rock, The Musical

Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) and the Rotary Club of Huntsville have announced auditions for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock, the Musical” will take place on Saturday, October 28th from 10 am to 5 pm at the Algonquin Theatre.

“School of Rock boasts a heartwarming story that not only entertains but also inspires, celebrating the power of music and the importance of embracing one’s true self,” says director Sarah Vanasse. “With its catchy tunes and energetic performances, this musical promises to create an unforgettable experience for the community.”

Rehearsals will take place Wednesdays from 7-10 pm and Sundays from noon- 4 pm, starting on January 7, 2024. The musical will run for eight performances at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville from April 5 to April 14, 2023. Auditions will be for actors 10 years of age and older. Featured roles available include Dewey Finn, Rosalie Mullins, and Ned Schneebly, as well as several key roles for youth and teens. There are also numerous positions in the ensemble. The ability to play an instrument is an asset. Those who would like to schedule an audition time may complete an online Audition Request by visiting huntsvillefestival.ca. Full details regarding what to prepare can be found on the website. Registration is first come, first served and will be open from September 21st at noon to October 27th at noon.

Walk-ins on the day of the auditions will be slotted into the audition process as soon as time permits. Please note that all roles are non-paying.

The production will feature a talented and seasoned creative team led by Director Sarah Vanasse. Sarah is a highly experienced local theatre artist, she also directed a production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” for the Huntsville Festival of the Arts in 2017.

“School of Rock presents a great opportunity to showcase Muskoka’s youth, and the incredible talent they possess,” says Dan Watson, “I encourage all young actors and budding rockstars to audition to join the cast.”

Now in its 13th year, this annual spring Musical Production is a collaboration between the Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

For more information on auditions, please contact Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca