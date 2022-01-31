Snowmobile Operator Fine After Going Into Lake Muskoka On Saturday

Bracebridge OPP say they have received several calls from the public in regards to this incident.

The OPP have identified the operator of the snow machine and he is in good health.

The OPP will continue the investigation.

“We remind everyone in the public to contact your local police with any information you may believe would assist in any investigation. We thank those members again who called in after reading this article.” Police said in a press release

OPP Looking To Speak With Male After Sled Went Into Lake Muskoka Water

