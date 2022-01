Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a single vehicle collision on Fraserburg Road at the Fairgrounds in Bracebridge on January 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Paramedics transported the male to hospital.

The driver, 61-year-old Ronald McCuaig of Woodville, was pronounced deceased shortly after the collision.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team attended to assist with the ongoing investigation.