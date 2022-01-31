Barrie Resident Wins Record Breaking RVH Auxiliary’s Community 50/50 Draw

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary had another incredible month with a record high jackpot of $212,420 in its Community 50/50 Draw. Tamara Brincat of Barrie was elated to receiver her cheque alongside her husband Joe.

“My husband and I wanted to buy tickets because both our kids were born at RVH and we had an amazing experience both times. The staff were fantastic! We are so grateful to have such an amazing hospital in our community that provide so many services so close to home,” says Brincat.

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s fundraising campaign. The first $2.5 million will be used to help with the much-needed expansion of the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. To-date, 1 million dollars has been awarded in prize money.

“The RVH Auxiliary is grateful for the support and enthusiasm in the 50/50 lottery,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “Each draw brings the Auxiliary closer to its latest pledge to RVH as well as making a difference in the winner’s life.”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome). A special thank you to Galina Johnston at IG Wealth Management for being the January sponsor of the draw.