Southern Georgian Bay OPP Snowmobile Report

As of January 21, 2022 some of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails in the North Simcoe area were open for use and officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP have been on patrol checking for incidents of impairment, equipment and trespassing.

As of January 31, 2022, OPP snowmobile patrol officers have logged 883 kilometers patrolling area trails checking and educating 704 snowmobiles and riders resulting in 25 warnings and 12 offence notices for violations such as Trespassing, Driving while suspended, Improper exhaust systems.

Snowmobile Crash Investigation

OPP officers have only responded to one reported snowmobile crash which sadly resulted in the loss of life for a 58 yea-rold female of North York on January 16, 2022 in Georgian Bay Township. at 8:57 p.m.

Officers continue to remind operators to always operate your snowmobile within your abilities, expect the unexpected and Never Drive Impaired.

Snowmobile operators are advised to check trail conditions prior to heading out and the following internet web site can provide an insight into those conditions and whether the trails are open or still closed; Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, Mid Ontario Snowmobile Clubs

Unlawfully removing trail signs can create some very dangerous situations, if you have knowledge of anyone removing OFSC trail signs or other criminal behavior on the trails please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka and follow Crime Stoppers on Twitter or Facebook.

OPP patrol officers remind snowmobilers that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails and ice surfaces through community partnerships through which we promote safe driving practices – #Never Drive Impaired. All ice surfaces should be treated with respect and remember “No Ice Is Safe Ice” and please head out with a fully charged cell phone preferably with the What3Words app to assist emergency services to locate you should you need help.

Please see the attached example of What3Words https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d96nfk0pvbQ