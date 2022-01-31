COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming To Monck Public School

School-based vaccine clinics are being offered this week by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) in partnership with local school boards at the following elementary school locations:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Clinic location: Pine River Elementary School – 45 Brian Ave., Angus

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Clinic location: Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School – 910 Leslie Dr., Innisfil

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Clinic location: Monck Public School – 250 Wellington St., Bracebridge

The clinics will operate during school hours from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for eligible students and staff of the host school. Children will not be vaccinated without signed parental consent. Clinic hours will continue for walk-ins from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for these same individuals as well as for all other eligible community members 5 years of age and older for first, second or booster doses. In the event of bus cancellations for inclement weather, school vaccination clinics will be cancelled and rescheduled.

The vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds continues to be offered at community clinics throughout Simcoe Muskoka by appointment or walk-in for first and second doses. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to book their child’s vaccine appointment at the earliest opportunity using the online COVID-19 vaccination portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 for appointments at health unit community clinics. Additional vaccination options include appointments through the Barrie and Community Family Health Team, at participating pharmacies and some primary care providers.

SMDHU encourages parents and guardians to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with their children before their appointment. If parents or students have questions or concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care providers.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone in the school community must continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Measures include completing the COVID-19 school and child care screening tool, staying home when feeling ill, maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres from those living outside of your household and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible, covering your cough, and washing your hands regularly.