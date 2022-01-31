“I Always Play My Late Mother’s Numbers In Honour Of Her” Sprucedale Resident Wins Lottery

Cherry Lloyd of Sprucedale has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $129,514.40 in the December 29, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I don’t play LOTTO 6/49 often. I bought this ticket on a whim when I was purchasing a LOTTO MAX ticket. I always play my late mother’s numbers in honour of her,” Cherry shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

The 54-year-old says she discovered her big win when she was waiting for her coffee to brew. “I scanned it on the OLG App and it said, ‘Big Winner’. When my husband woke up, I told him I won the lottery!” she smiled.

Cherry plans to share her win with her children. “The best I can do with this money is help out my kids,” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kirk’s Gas & Convenience on Highway 518 in Sprucedale.