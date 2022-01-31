Huntsville Town Facilities To Reopen To Public

With the Province of Ontario’s cautious reopening and phased approach to lifting public health measures beginning today (Monday January 31, 2022), the Town of Huntsville will follow suit by re-opening Town Hall, Madill Yard and Fire Halls (Huntsville and Port Sydney) to the public on Monday February 7, 2022.

While in-person services are available, appointments and contact-less options through municipal phone and email addresses, and at huntsville.ca, are encouraged wherever possible. All previous COVID-19 protocols including masks indoors, capacity limits, self-screening and use of hand sanitizer remain in effect.

For a full list of up-to-date information on Town facility closures and cancellations as a result of COVID-19 visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.