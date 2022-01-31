Georgian Announces Pavla Kazda As Dean, Business And Management, Automotive Business

Georgian College is pleased to announce that Pavla Kazda will take on the role of Dean, Business and Management, Automotive Business, beginning Feb. 7.

Kazda first joined Georgian in 2018 and currently serves as Associate Dean, Business and Management. In her new role, Kazda will oversee approximately 30 certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, degree and graduate certificate programs.

“In her time at Georgian, Pavla has established herself as a leader who is committed to collaborative relationships with faculty and staff to support students in her portfolio,” said Kevin Weaver, Vice President, Academic. “She is a respected academic leader by her colleagues across the college and with the growth planned for the Business and Management portfolio, her experience will help us deliver an exciting program mix for students and the community.”

Kazda looks forward to building on her work to help prepare students for rewarding careers as local and global business leaders.

“I’m most looking forward to providing opportunities for students, faculty and staff to mobilize growth and innovation in order to be ready for emerging industry markets,” said Kazda.

She came to the college system with more than 15 years of management and leadership experience in the food service industry including at McCain Foods, Belmont Meats, and the Government of Ontario. She led many change management projects in various departments including sales, marketing, logistics, supply chain and customer service.

Among her Georgian highlights so far, Kazda counts establishing new programs, expanding enrolment, and serving as the administrative lead for Enactus Georgian – a student club where students use business principles and strategies to be catalysts of social, economic and environmental change.

Kazda holds a Master of Business Administration specialized in Hospitality and Tourism from the University of Guelph, an undergraduate Honours Business degree from Wilfrid Laurier University, a Project Management Professional designation, a Certificate of Adult Education and Training, and an Ontario College Teaching Certificate. Her past publications focus on tourism technology and include the International Journal of Tourism Sciences.

Outside of work, Kazda is involved in her community and is a supporter of Youth Haven, Achilles Canada and Shining Through Centre for Autism.