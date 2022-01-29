OPP Looking To Speak With Male After Sled Went Into Lake Muskoka Water

Bracebridge OPP received a call at 2:18 p.m. today (Saturday) reporting a male put a snowmobile through the ice on Lake Muskoka.

Bystanders observed the male get out of the water and crawl towards the Apiary Road area.

Police believe the male was picked up and are seeking more information regarding the driver of the snowmobile.

Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department also attended.

If you have any information regarding this matter please call 1-888-310-1122.

OPP would like to remind snowmobile enthusiasts that current ice conditions are not safe for travelling on. It is understandable that operators are anxious to be out enjoying their snow vehicles but for everyone’s safety, please err on the side of caution. An ice rescue, should an emergency occur, creates a dangerous situation for firefighters, paramedics and police.