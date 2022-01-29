Programs And Facilities In Bracebridge Will Open Up Again Starting Monday

The Town of Bracebridge, following the guidance provided by the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, continues to re-open recreation amenities, facilities, and programs using a gradual and phased approach.

Based on key public health and health system indicators starting to show improvements, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has released details of steps to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures using a phased approach to lifting public health measures.

The Province of Ontario has announced their plan for Exiting Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen with new public health measures.

Effective 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Sportsplex and Memorial Arena will re-open for programs and rentals with the following temporary measures in place: