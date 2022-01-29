Programs And Facilities In Bracebridge Will Open Up Again Starting Monday

The Town of Bracebridge, following the guidance provided by the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, continues to re-open recreation amenities, facilities, and programs using a gradual and phased approach.
Based on key public health and health system indicators starting to show improvements, the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has released details of steps to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures using a phased approach to lifting public health measures.
The Province of Ontario has announced their plan for Exiting Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen with new public health measures.
Effective 6:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, the Sportsplex and Memorial Arena will re-open for programs and rentals with the following temporary measures in place:
- Occupancy remains at 50% of room capacity for recreation programs and facility rentals;
- Sportsplex change room and Memorial Arena team room space is limited to 50% occupancy;
- Change rooms at the Sportsplex are only available to those patrons using the swimming pool;
- Anyone entering the facility aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated, provide proof of their vaccination status and original ID to access Town recreation programs and facilities. Proof of vaccination must be provided every time an individual enters or re-enters a facility. An electronic copy of ID is acceptable for individuals aged 12-17. Should an individual choose not to share the required information then they will not be permitted to enter;
- In line with provincial regulations, only the enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code, including medical exemptions will be accepted to access the Towns facilities and services. Individuals can save the electronic version of their certificate with a QR code to their phone or print a paper copy. Both paper and digital versions of the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code will be accepted. Download your enhanced vaccine certificate at Ontario.ca/getproof. Individuals can also visit the Bracebridge library or can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to have their vaccine certificate mailed to them. You can also visit a Service Ontario Centre to receive a printed copy. Please visit the Province of Ontario’s website for a list of frequently asked questions related to the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code; and
- Requirements for screening, masking and physical distancing remain in place for all recreation facilities and programs.