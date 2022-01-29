Canada Summit Centre, Algonquin Theatre Are Reopening

In accordance with the Province of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen, the Town of Huntsville is pleased to advise that the Canada Summit Centre doors will open again on January 31st.

For details on each of the programs available, including upcoming registration dates, please visit Town of Huntsville Recreation and Programs.

Muskoka Heritage Place continues to offer the Eclipse Walk with Light, and the Museum will open at fifty percent (50%) capacity as of January 31st.

Algonquin Theatre will also be open as of January 31st at fifty percent (50%) capacity for private rentals and ticketed events. Theatre tickets can be purchased online at https://www.algonquintheatre.ca.

Additional information on reopening plans can be found here.