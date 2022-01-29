Snow Squalls Are Possible Sunday For Some Areas

Snow, at times heavy, with local snowfall amounts up to 15 cm possible.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Port Carling – Port Severn – Barrie – Orillia – Midland

When:

Beginning early Sunday morning and continuing into Sunday evening.

Discussion:

The snow squalls are expected to weaken Sunday evening. The heaviest amounts are expected near the Georgian Bay shore.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.