OPP Looking For Tips in Bracebridge Missing Person Case

On January 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP received a missing person report that 48-year-old James Gamble had left his home in Bracebridge the morning of January 14, 2022.

The male is described as a white male, 5’8″ tall, slim build with white hair and blue eyes.

Police are continuing their investigation into the whereabouts of James Gamble and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The male could be in the Orangeville area.

Anyone who has information on Mr. Gamble, or has seen his white Ram 1500, is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at (705) 645-2211, or 1-888-310-1122.