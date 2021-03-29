SMCDSB Asks Parents To Prepare For Possible Closures Due To Staff Shortages

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) is asking families to prepare for possible school closures due to a shortage of staff members.

The school board notified families of the potential closures in an email on March 28, emphasizing the situation is not related to the number of COVID cases but rather the school board’s “inability to deliver programming in a safe manner because of staffing shortages.” Despite “significant staffing pressures” in schools across SMCDSB, the board has been able to find coverage to keep schools open safely, they said, but they are now notifying families in an attempt to be proactive as the third wave continues and cases rise.

“Out of an abundance of caution and preparation, we are asking our families to have a plan in place in the event that we have to temporarily close a school due to staffing shortages,” said the email to families. “Please note: a decision to close would be made on a school by school basis and would be temporary until appropriate staffing levels are achieved. Learning would continue for students at home using their virtual learning environment.”

There is not enough supply staff to cover educator absences, the school board said, meaning every day jobs are unfilled and classes are covered by non-classroom staff such as prep teachers, special education resource teachers, vice principals and principals.

The school board is monitoring the number of unfilled jobs and they continue to rise despite “aggressive recruitment campaigns” at teacher colleges and other institutions. Even if fewer students are at school on a given day, the school board said they cannot combine classes to have one teacher instruct students from multiple classrooms, so they want families to be aware of the situation and prepared for the possible closures.

“We know that this would be a hardship, especially for parents and guardians who have young children and have to leave their home to attend work,” said the email to families. “We encourage you to arrange back-up or alternative care in case this situation does arise. Our goal is to have all schools remain open and we are doing everything we can to mitigate this situation.”