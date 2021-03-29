COVID Can’t Stop Corrections Cares From Collecting Cash

For a fourth consecutive year, Ontario’s 9,000 correctional workers gave back to their communities through “Corrections Cares about Communities” fundraising events.

This year, the various events organized by OPSEU/SEFPO corrections members collected almost $21,000, as well as 300 pounds of non-perishable food. It’s an impressive haul, considering the province is still in various stages of lockdown.

“Once again, our members have shown how concerned they are for the well-being of the communities they call home,” said Warren (Smokey) Thomas, President OPSEU/SEFPO. “It shows what big hearts our members have.”

Chad Oldfield, the co-chair of the corrections division, said concerns were raised that COVID-19 would keep people away.

“There was talk about shutting it down this year,” Oldfield admitted. “But, we thought, even if we don’t get a huge response, it’s still very important for the charities we support.

“As things turned out, our members recognized how important the Corrections Cares events have become, and far more community members came out then we expected,” he continued. “We’re really encouraged by the support we received – and the amount we raised.”

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida, himself a correctional officer, was not surprised.

“I’ve lived Corrections. I know they’re caring, concerned people and very invested in their communities. They’ll always go that extra mile, inside or outside the institutions they work in. And I also know the people in their communities support them 100 per cent. I do too.”