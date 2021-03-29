Theft Of Cologne Has Huntsville OPP Looking For A Suspect

On March 28, 2021, a male suspect attended the Shoppers Drug Mart location on King William Street, Huntsville.

While in the store, the male stole a quantity of men’s cologne valued at approximately $300. The male fled on foot when confronted by Shoppers Drug Mart, staff. The male suspect was wearing a black, purple and white FXR snowmobile jacket with its hood up on his head, blue jeans and black winter boots.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about this occurrence to please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.