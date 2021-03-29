Six People Charged, 130 Charges Laid In Connection With A Pursuit In Tay Township

OPP investigators have removed a quantity of Illegal drugs and firearms from our community as a result of the continued investigation using search warrants into this incident.

Officers have seized a fully loaded 45 caliber handgun, a fully loaded sawed off 12 gauge shotgun, two rifles and a crossbow along with a quantity of ammunition. Also seized was a quantity of suspected Cocaine, Fentanyl, Heroin and Canadian currency along with associated drug paraphernalia.

This investigation has resulted in six persons being arrested and charged with the following offences. Misty Duplantie 28 years of French River, Nicole Pamela Quaresma 27 years of Barrie, Matthew Maillet 32 years of Elliot Lake and three persons listed further below have additional charges.

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (four counts)

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (two counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime (four counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Opioid

The following three involved persons also face the noted further charges in relation to this investigation,

Valter Francisco Almeida 36 years of York, ON has additionally been charged with:

Breach of Recognizance contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Shawna-Lee Rae 33 years of Collingwood has additionally been charged with:

Failure to comply with an Undertaking contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Bryan Joseph James Doucette 38 years of Collingwood has additionally been charged with:

Failure to comply with an Undertaking

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to a Prohibition order contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The six accused persons remain in custody to appear before a virtual bail court at a future date and before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.