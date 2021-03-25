Arrest Made In Connection With Police Pursuit In Tay Township

On March 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m., an officer of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was on patrol in the area of Highway 12 at Rosemount Road in Tay when he observed a vehicle travelling westbound toward the Town of Midland in an erratic manner at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted the stop the vehicle which continued driving dangerously and a pursuit was initiated.

After unsuccessfully deploying a spike belt, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.

Officers continued to search for the suspect vehicle and with the help of the public, it was located at a home in Midland.

Further investigation has resulted in several arrests. The Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) continue to investigate. Further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or involved person(s) including dash cam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca