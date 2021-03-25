Simcoe Muskoka Workforce Development Board Releases Detailed Report On Why Employers Struggle To Fill Entry-Level Positions

Simcoe Muskoka Workforce Development Board (SMWDB) released a report recently that explained the key factors affecting the ability of employers to find and retain youth and young adult workers to fill entry level positions.

Many employers throughout the County of Simcoe and the District of Muskoka have found it increasingly difficult to hire and retain workers for entry-level positions in key employment sectors. SMWDB engaged data analyst Tom Zizys to study the trends, key indicators and pressures on young job seekers over the last four decades that would explain why this is the case. In the process, he discovered some very compelling demographic and economic evidence.

The SMWDB report focuses in part on the demographic changes in the number of young people who are available to enter the workforce. The research also goes back at least thirty years to demonstrate how enrollment in secondary and post-secondary education levels has impacted the availability of young workers.

Over the same time period, pressures such as the costs of living, rental accommodation and post-secondary tuition (among other considerations) have been determining factors in whether young workers accept entry-level jobs.

Susan Laycock, Executive Director of the Simcoe Muskoka Workforce Development Board said, “Tom’s findings back up what we have been hearing anecdotally from employers for some time. Armed with this research, employers will be in a better position to make informed decisions to attract and retain younger workers for many of the entry-level positions available throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.”

The full report is available on the Simcoe Muskoka Workforce Development Board’s website at www.smwdb.com. An SMWDB Workforce Webisode interview with data analyst, Tom Zizys is available for viewing on our YouTube channel.