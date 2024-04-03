Check Out This List In Muskoka – Luxury Home With Acreage

Meticulously planned, designed and crafted, this luxurious 7000+ sqft home or recreational retreat sits surrounded by more than 35 acres of unique landscapes.

The sprawling luxury home was built to maintain efficiency with ICF construction and in-floor radiant heating. As well, every finish in this custom home was carefully selected from only quality products. This home offers enhanced modern comforts from high-end kitchen appliances, Emtek hardware, Perrin & Rowe faucets and fixtures to the reclaimed hemlock floors, Toto toilets, and oversized fireplaces, with the entire home wired for sound.

Upon entry, it was evident that the designer thoroughly considered the floor plan to provide the ultimate in function, convenience, and luxury.

The main floor is spacious and bright with floor-to-ceiling windows, a desirable open-concept layout and the most incredible primary bedroom.

You will fall in love with the lavish primary suite featuring coffered ceilings, a 5pc ensuite with steam shower, heated floors and a jetted soaker tub with 180-degree panoramic views. The walk-in closet provides enough space for your attire, shoes and accessories.

For your family or guests, the second level offers a dedicated space for relaxation, with each of the three tastefully decorated bedrooms enhanced by ensuite privileges. For convenience, a secondary laundry room is also available.

The spacious recreation room on the lower level is ideal for table games or hosting group gatherings, and the separate guest wing is well suited for your guests with a private 3pc bathroom and ample storage space.

For ease, the 3-car attached garage allows effortless entry to the home, and the finished space above creates a perfect in-law suite option or a great bonus space for growing families.

Formerly known and operated as Tally Ho Winter Park, this incredible property has been cherished and holds fond memories for those who once enjoyed outdoor adventures or learned to ski on the once-established and maintained hills.

With so much outdoor space to enjoy, owners and guests are privy to a lifestyle of endless exploration and entertainment that surrounds this luxury home.