Have Your Say On Orillia’s Floodplain Mapping Project

The City of Orillia invites residents, businesses, and visitors to review and provide their feedback on the City’s Floodplain Mapping project for Mill Creek and Ben’s Ditch through a virtual public information centre (PIC).

Presentation slides are now available for review and comment at orillia.ca/floodplain. Interested parties have the opportunity to review the slides that will summarize the floodplain mapping study and submit their questions and comments to the project team.

“Updating our floodplain mapping is vital, especially given the impacts of climate change. It provides us with insights for informed decision making to guide development within the watershed, while mitigating risks, protecting infrastructure, and ensuring the safety and well-being of residents. Mill Creek and Ben’s Ditch are significant as these water courses convey runoff away from properties and infrastructure within the city,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Comments and questions can be submitted through the webpage, via email to pmacdonald@orillia.ca or in writing to Orillia City Centre, 50 Andrew St. S., Suite 300, Orillia, Ont., L3V 7T5 by April 16, 2024. Staff and project consultants will respond to questions within two weeks of the deadline. City staff will use the comments and questions to inform and refine the study.

The presentation slides will also be available in hard copy at Orillia City Centre for review until April 16, 2024.

The Floodplain Mapping Study updates the flood hazard mapping of Mill Creek and Ben’s Ditch within the City of Orillia. Flood hazard mapping for this area was last updated during 1991. The study identifies the flood risk to the existing public and private properties and roadways adjacent to the water courses while providing guidance to better understand the impacts of new development to the floodplain.

In addition to flood hazard mapping of the water courses, climate change scenarios have also been simulated and two scenarios for the outlet water level have been assessed to evaluate the influence of fluctuating Lake Simcoe water levels.

The results of the study are anticipated to be presented to Council during the spring/summer of 2024. The Floodplain Mapping Study information will be used to help inform new Official Plan policies and Zoning By-law regulations that govern future growth and development.

Financial support for this project has been provided by the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada. The views expressed in the public information centre slides are the views of the City of Orillia and do not necessarily reflect those of the Province.