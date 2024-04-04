Calling All Indigenous Artists: ‘Roots And Resilience’ Exhibit

The City of Orillia is looking for Indigenous artists to submit artwork for consideration for an upcoming Indigenous art exhibit at the Orillia Recreation Centre. The theme for the exhibition is “Roots and Resilience: Expressions of Identity and Culture.” Artists are encouraged to submit work that draws inspiration from Indigenous cultural heritage, traditional practices, storytelling, symbols, spirituality, and resiliency.

“On behalf of Council, we are excited to invite Indigenous artists to explore and celebrate the deep connections to their roots and the resilience of Indigenous culture. The ‘Roots and Resilience’ exhibit at the Orillia Recreation Centre aims to provide Indigenous artists with a platform to share their stories and facilitate knowledge exchange with the broader community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The Orillia Recreation Centre is known as the social heart of our community, making it the perfect location for an exhibit of this nature. This is another step in our Council’s priority of strengthening the community through equity, diversity, inclusion and truth and reconciliation.”

The exhibit will be on display within the lobby of the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.) in the culture display case across from the aquatic centre. The exhibit is scheduled to run from May 2024 to December 2024. Participation is free of charge, but space is limited. Applications are available at orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives with a deadline of April 19, 2024 at noon.

Artwork will be selected in partnership with the City, the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH), and creative community members who identify as Indigenous. Selections will be based on artistic merit, diversity of mediums, and contribution to the overall narrative of the exhibition.

“Whether your art is traditional or contemporary, we welcome all interpretations that speak to the Indigenous experience,” said Allie Bradford, Culture Coordinator. “Don’t miss this opportunity to amplify the voices of Indigenous communities and foster a deeper understanding of Indigenous heritage.”

For more information about the upcoming exhibit, and to apply, visit orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives.