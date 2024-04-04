Three People Face Several Charges After Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP have arrested and charged three people with drug related offences after a traffic stop on Hillcrest Avenue in Parry Sound.

On April 2, 2024, just before 11:00 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle for a sobriety check and observed open alcohol in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in officers locating suspected cocaine and MDMA with an estimated street value of over $5,000 as well as over $1100 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation Jacob Pastoor 29-year-old from Seguin was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Having care and control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Ashley Pender, 34-years-old from Seguin was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug

Both accused persons were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 30, 2024.

Savana Kimewon, 22-years-old from Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – other drug
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.00

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on April 3, 2024.

