Tim Hortons Launches New Buttery And Flaky Savoury Pinwheels

Calling all fans of buttery and flaky pastries, Tim Hortons has a new menu item for you: Savoury Pinwheels!

Available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada, Savoury Pinwheels are baked fresh throughout the day, served warm, and are available in two flavours: Roasted Red Pepper & Swiss or Caramelized Onion & Parmesan.

“Our new Savoury Pinwheels are the perfect snack to satisfy your afternoon cravings, or are great to order with a soup, chili, or any lunch or dinner at Tims,” says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“Our guests have loved the savoury Anytime Snacker products we’ve been rolling out and we can’t wait for them to try our latest Savoury Pinwheels.”

Also new at Tims starting today, guests can spice up their breakfast routine with the return of Habanero Classic Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches. Guests can choose their favourite classic bagel, sausage or bacon, and enjoy our deliciously creamy and spicy Habanero sauce in their breakfast sandwich along with a freshly cracked egg and cheese.

The new Savoury Pinwheels and Habanero Classic Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and for delivery through the Tim Hortons mobile app.