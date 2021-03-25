Get Ready For More Rain Tonight And Friday

Periods of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and Friday morning and continuing through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some parts. The rain will taper off by Friday evening.

Special weather statement issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Rain, heavy at times, tonight and Friday.

Periods of rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight into Friday. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm possible in thunderstorms in some locales.

The rain will taper off Friday by noon.

Strong northwest winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are expected in many areas Friday afternoon.

Weather advisory issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Friday

A mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain will move in from the southwest early Friday morning then change to snow later in the morning. 2 to 4 cm of snow are expected by Friday evening.

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected Friday. Untreated roads and sidewalks may become slippery due to snow or ice accretion.

The snow will come to an end Friday evening.

There is uncertainty as to the location and duration of the heaviest snow and freezing precipitation. Warnings may be issued as required.