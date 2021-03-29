Collisions And An Impaired Driver Keep Haliburton Highlands OPP Very Busy

Provincial police in Haliburton Highlands responded to 37 calls for service over the weekend, conducting several collision investigations.

On March 26, 2021, at 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle into a hydro pole collision on Twelve Mile Lake Road. The driver did not report any injuries at the time, however, the hydro pole was damaged heavily and required replacement.

As a result of the police investigation, a 42-year-old driver, of Minden, was charged with Careless Driving.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Court on a later date. The name of the driver was not released

Later that day, officers responded to another collision, where a pickup truck had struck a deer. The driver did not report any injuries, but the truck sustained over $2,000 worth of damage.

On Saturday, March 27, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of an erratic driver on Eastern Avenue in Haliburton. On officers’ arrival, the vehicle in question had driven onto a lawn and collided with a tree.

As a result of the investigation, Jessica Anderson, 44, of Maynooth, had been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 Plus; and

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on May 5, 2021 to answer to the charges.