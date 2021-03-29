Where To Get A COVID Test This Easter Long Weekend

The two COVID-19 assessment centres in Muskoka will be open to appointments for COVID testing with staggered operations on Easter holidays.

The Town of Huntsville’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Active Living Centre in Huntsville will be open Good Friday, April 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) COVID-19 Assessment Centre located in the portable behind the the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site in Bracebridge will be open Easter Monday, April 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A reminder that appointments are required by calling the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

Bracebridge Assessment Centre to Adjust Operating Hours After Easter

Effective Tuesday, April 6, 2021, MAHC’s Bracebridge Assessment Centre is adjusting its hours of operation to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The change in operating hours will better align with laboratory pick up of COVID-19 swabs for processing, which supports more timely reporting of test results.

As a reminder, testing is for eligible persons by appointment only as per information available at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19Testing/.