Adults 70+ And Remaining Healthcare Workers Can Register For COVID-19 Vaccination 

Adults 70 and older (born in 1951 or earlier), as well as all remaining (moderate priority) healthcare workers as identified in the Ministry of Health’s Guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website at www.smdhu.org.

As Phase 2 begins to roll out, adults 70 and older join all healthcare workers; essential caregivers of residents in long-term care and retirement homes; adult recipients of chronic home care; and faith leaders with increased risk of exposure as those who are eligible to pre-register.

As a reminder, pre-registration also continues to be open for all Indigenous adults and their household members 16 years of age and older. Urban Indigenous and First Nations communities have been a priority group for COVID-19 vaccines since Phase 1.

Once a person has pre-registered on the health unit website they will be placed in the queue to receive a vaccine appointment. They will be sent an email invitation from the province with a booking code to book their appointment on the provincial booking system. Both first and second dose appointments will be generated at this time.

More than 73,000 doses of vaccine have already been administered in Simcoe Muskoka under the province’s vaccine roll out plan. For more information about COVID-19 immunization plan, please visit our COVID pages on www.smdhu.org