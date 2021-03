The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single vehicle collision (March 23, 2021 at 8 pm) on Lake Joseph Road in Seguin Township.

As a result of further investigation, Ryian Chevrette, 38 years-of-age of Georgian Bay Township, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Obstruct peace officer

Careless driving

Driving while under suspension

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by a qualified driver

The accused has a court date set for the end of April.