Four People Face Drug Charges After A Traffic Stop In Orillia.

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged four suspects, with numerous drug charges, after a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On March 21, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m., officers were patrolling on Andrew Street, Orillia when they observed a traffic violation and stopped the vehicle.

Upon speaking with the occupants, it was determined that one of the passengers was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The officers continued to investigate and determined that another passenger had lied about his identity.

The two were arrested and the observant officer located drugs in the vehicle. The remaining two occupants were also arrested and searches ensued. Officers located and seized quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

As a result, Anita Sweet, age 40, of Port McNicoll, Michelle Jensen, age 43, of Victoria Harbour and Eric Brincat, age 35, of Waubaushene, have been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

All three accused parties were released and are set to appear in court on May 25, 2021.

In addition, Brandon McCue, age 36, of Midland, has been charged with the above listed offences, as well as:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Three counts of failure to comply with release order

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear next on March 29, 2021, via video link, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Previous Stories: