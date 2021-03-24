Orillia OPP Charge Male With Alleged Sexual Assault

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a Barrie man with several sexual offences following an investigation by the Orillia Crime Unit.

On March 19, 2021, officers began an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault. The Orillia Crime Unit assumed the investigation and a second victim was identified.

On March 20, 2019, officers observed the suspect driving in the City of Orillia, conducted a vehicle stop and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Mauricio Melendez-Ortiz, age 38, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual interference

Two counts of sexual exploitation

Voyeurism

The accused was held for a bail hearing.