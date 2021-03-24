MNRF Issues Watershed Conditions Statement With Rain And Warmer Temperatures On The Way

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect until Wednesday March 31, 2021.

This message will effect residents within the MNRF Parry Sound District which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton.

Higher water levels and flow conditions are anticipated as a result of melting snow, and precipitation moving through the area, which is forecast to drop 25-35mm of precipitation on Wednesday through Friday. Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

With the rain and warmer temperatures, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. Ice conditions will continue to deteriorate on local lakes.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

A system is forecast to move into the area Wednesday bringing 15 to 25 mm of rain to the region. The system is forecast to push across the area and drop another 10 mm of precipitation on Friday. The amount of precipitation as well as the track of the system is currently uncertain.

Over the next 7 days, the daytime highs range between 16°C and 4°C, with overnight lows between 7°C and -7°C.

Water levels in most lakes in the area are below their seasonal levels for this time of year. The current snowpack is below average for this time of the year.

Warm days, rain and a melting snowpack will increase runoff which will result in an increase in flows and lake levels. Subsequent, cooler temperatures and relatively dry conditions are forecast from Saturday until next week Wednesday, and flooding is not anticipated at this time.

MNRF said they are closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

