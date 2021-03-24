After A Year Of Operating Bala Falls Power Plant, Swift River Provides An Update

After one year of operating their power plant at Bala Falls, Swift River Energy has provided an update on the plant as well as the property’s observation deck and park.

The Bala Generating Station is a run-of-river water power plant located at Bala’s North Dam. The plant was inspected in January as part of routine operations, according to Swift River. Maintenance and inspections of critical equipment were checked and verified, and everything is in working order and prepared for increased water levels during spring. Swift River coordinates their water management with Ontario Power Generation and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) to maintain target water levels.

Work on restoration of Portage Landing park is set to begin in early May as long as weather permits, according to Swift River, and construction is expected to finish by June 30. No impacts to traffic are expected during construction.

“With the realignment of HW 169 in 1965, the steep embankment made this traditional portage route ineffective and severely limited public access,” said a statement from Swift River. “Under plans prepared by heritage expert Jane Burgess and landscape architect Kendall Flower, the public will regain access to this site and its traditional uses: landing and launching of canoes, picnicking and other recreational activities.”

The observation deck overlooking the Moon River will be open to the public starting Victoria Day weekend on May 21 from 9 a.m. to sunset. COVID protocols do apply on the deck, so be sure to bring your masks and stay socially distanced.