Fatal Collision On County Road 46 In Ramara

The Orillia OPP is investigating a fatal, single vehicle collision that occurred on County Road 46 in the Township of Ramara.

On March 23, 2021, shortly after 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to a single vehicle collision on County Road 46 between Sideroad 15 and County Road 169, Ramara.

It was reported that the vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree. Ramara Fire and Rescue Services, Rama Paramedic Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended to the lone female driver and transported her to hospital.

Tragically, Julia Laughlin, age 53, of Ramara was pronounced deceased at hospital. County Road 46 was closed for several hours as a result of the investigation. OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

If you witnessed the event, or have any information, you are encouraged to call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.