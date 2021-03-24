Picnic Tables Stolen From KP Manson Public School

KP Manson Public School located at 1017 Graham Road in Severn Bridge is reporting picnic tables that have been stolen.

Three wooden picnic tables were stolen from KP Manson PS Tuesday night (March 23) possibly around 6 pm. An older (1996-2005) 1/2 possibly- 3/4 ton, black Chevy/GMC, with a flat tandem trailer was spotted in the driveway for an extended period of time around 6 pm.

If anyone in the area finds three, relatively new picnic tables somewhere they weren’t before, contact the School, Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.