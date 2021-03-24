Orillia Resident Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

A Wellington County OPP officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business (March 14, 2021, at 11:15 pm) on Main Street South in Mount Forest.

As police approached to investigate, one occupant of the vehicle fled on foot but was located moments later by another officer.

During the investigation, police located a pair of brass knuckles and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The driver and another passenger were arrested after police discovered that were in possession of a quantity of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police also seized a stun gun, drug paraphernalia, and Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Gordon Kostal, 39-years-old of Arthur, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose, and Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order.

The Accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of Justice – Guelph on March 31, 2021.

Courtney Elizabeth Snyder, 36-years-old of Arthur, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, Possession of a Prohibited Device for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition.

The Accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of Justice – Guelph on April 9, 2021.

Dean Primus Mitchelmore, 45-years-old of Orillia, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine, and Resist Peace Officer.

The Accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of Justice – Guelph on April 9, 2021.