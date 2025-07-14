Ding! Scammers Are Hiding In Your Text Messages

Phones are constantly buzzing, and scammers know the easiest way to you is through your text messages.

Lately, many people are seeing more text messages from unknown numbers, saying things like “Unpaid highway toll detected on your vehicle. Pay now to avoid fines.” or “We’ve detected suspicious activity on your account – verify now”. Be on the lookout: it could be a common scam known as smishing.

What is smishing?

Smishing is a type of scam where fraudsters send text messages pretending to be trusted businesses, government agencies, or even people you know. They try to trick you into clicking malicious links or sharing sensitive information like passwords or credit card numbers. Their goal is to steal your personal data or money.

Warning signs

Be cautious of text messages if:

it comes unexpectedly from an unknown number

it asks for personal info or requests you click a link

it creates a sense of urgency

it claims they are from a trusted business or bank to appear legitimate

Protect yourself

Take these steps to prevent becoming a victim: