Four New Animal Sculptures Find Their Home At Kent Park In Huntsville

The Town of Huntsville welcomes four new animal sculptures into Kent Park with a lighting ceremony at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, as part of Nuit Blanche North. The new installation by Bryan Faubert deepens Huntsville’s identity as a vibrant art community nestled in the heart of Muskoka, featuring sculptures of animals native to the area.

“We are excited to share the results from Kent Park Public Art Project with Huntsville,” shares Mayor Nancy Alcock. “The medium reflects a modern interpretation of our community, and we warmly welcome these four sculptures that further diversify our public art.”

For one night only at Nuit Blanche, the artist will be on site to share his inspiration for the project. “On this night, these animals will be illuminated to animate this newly integrated public sculpture and welcome the artwork into the vibrant community of Huntsville,” shares Faubert. “They are also lit and create shadows during the day with the passing of the sun overhead. These shadows change, distort and are in a constant state of flux with the slight changes in the sun’s daily path creating countless variations in these projections.”

The flame and cold forged, welded steel sculptures feature a bear, a wolf, a deer, and a loon, and were inspired by residents who provided input throughout the process, and the artist’s lived experience in the area.

“The art selection process was grounded in public engagement, and I think that is shown in how well these pieces represent our community,” says Councillor Helena Renwick, who served on the selection jury for the Kent Park Public Art Project. “Kent Park is central to our downtown and this art installation encourages residents and visitors alike to slow down, and spend more time appreciating our beautiful surroundings.”