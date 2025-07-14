Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Theft From A Retail Store

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one local person with theft in Gravenhurst.

On Sunday July 13, 2025, just before 1:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a theft from a retail location on Talisman Drive in Gravenhurst after a man entered the store and made off with a fat-tire bike along with other items.

Police located the suspect and subsequently arrested and charged 45-year-old Christopher Lamorie of Gravenhurst with Theft Under $5000. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 25, 2025 to answer to his charge.