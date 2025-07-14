Gravenhurst Resident Charged In Connection With Counterfeit Money

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local woman after investigating incidents involving counterfeit money.

Between June 30 and July 8, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers received several reports that a person was passing counterfeit money at several locations in the town of Gravenhurst. With the assistance of the public, police were able to identify the suspect and subsequently arrested and charged 40-year-old Amee Paulette of Gravenhurst with Utter Counterfeit Money X 5 and Fraud Under $5000 X 3. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 12, 2025 to answer to her charges.

Members of the public are key partners in protecting public safety and community well-being, Bracebridge OPP appreciates those who are vigilant and call police with information and tips. If you have information about a crime you may call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.