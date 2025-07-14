South River Residents Win $100,000 Top Prize With Instant Crossword

Susan and David Bishop of South River are celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER..

Susan and David, retirees, have been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. They like to play a variety of games, including CROSSWORD, BINGO, LOTTO MAX, and LOTTO 6/49. They typically play twice a week and are now delighted to be celebrating their first big win!

“We had a couple of $50 winning tickets, so we went to the store and bought a couple more with our winnings,” the two recounted, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “We decided to scratch one ticket while enjoying our morning coffee.”

Susan began playing the INSTANT CROSSWORD and matched several letters in a word. She then passed the ticket to David, asking him to reveal the remaining letters. “I said to him, ‘This could be our special ticket!’”

“When David uncovered the letter, he started singing, ‘Dingle, dingle, dingle!’ That’s our code word for winning,” Susan chuckled. “I gave a hysterical laugh, and in disbelief, I asked, ‘We didn’t win $100,000, did we?’”

Taken aback by their discovery, Susan and David both double-checked their ticket. “Later on, we went to the store to have it validated, and that’s when we began to accept that it was real,” the couple said. “It was a surreal experience!”

INSTANT CROSSWORD TRIPLER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.76. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jessie’s Kwik-Way on Montreal Avenue in South River.

