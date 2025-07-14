Fetch Some Fun At The Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre’s Open House

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre’s open house on Sunday, July 20. Come out for an afternoon of fun, meet some furry friends, and discover how the Muskoka Animal Centre is making a pawsitive impact in the community.

Visit the animal centre, located at 1234 Muskoka Rd., 118 West in Bracebridge, between 12 noon and 4 p.m. to meet adorable adoptable animals and enjoy an afternoon packed with fun. There will be delicious barbecue food provided by Turtle Jack’s in Port Carling, vendors, kids’ activities, and artwork on display by local artists, with a portion of proceeds from art sales donated back to the animal centre.

“We’re so excited to open our doors to the community for a day of fun and connection,” says Lindsey Bunn, Manager of the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “Whether you’re hoping to meet some adorable animals, curious about the work we do, or just looking for a great family outing, there’s something for everyone. It’s a wonderful chance to step inside, ask questions, and see first-hand how we’re making a difference for animals and the people who love them.”

To learn more about the Muskoka Animal Centre, visit ontariospca.ca/muskoka