SIU Concludes Investigation Into OPP Officers’ ARWEN Discharges At Man In Boat On Georgian Bay

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that two OPP officers committed a criminal offence in connection with firing Anti-riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) rounds toward a man on a boat in Georgian Bay.

On May 28, 2022, two officers approached the man’s boat to apprehend him under section 17 of the Mental Health Act. They had information provided by his wife and others that he was in crisis and in possession of several firearms. As they approached the man in their police vessel, the officers attempted to negotiate with the man to surrender and raise his hands. He refused and retrieved his rifle. Both officers fired their less lethal weapons. He was arrested and was not injured. None of the rounds struck the man.

In the result, Director Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer comported himself unlawfully in firing their ARWENs at the man, leaving no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case. The file has been closed.