County Of Simcoe Wraps Up $5-Million Investment In Georgian College

Deputy Warden Lynn Dollin and County of Simcoe representatives stopped by Georgian College to present Georgian President and CEO Kevin Weaver with the fifth and final instalment of a $5-million commitment that was made in 2018 to support the development of the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre at the Barrie Campus.

“This $5-million commitment made by County Council is an important investment that supports our next generation of leaders,” said Warden George Cornell. “The students of today, and those to come, will continue to benefit from this enhanced learning environment, get to know our region, and hopefully decide to call it ‘home’ long into the future. County Council is incredibly proud to have learning opportunities that align with our local industries and labour market at world-class postsecondary educational institutions like Georgian College available across our region for students.”

When the building opened in 2019, it was hailed as a game-changer for the region. The $30-million, 56,000-square-foot facility is a multi-faceted learning and research facility.

“I want to thank the County of Simcoe for their investment in supporting quality postsecondary education and specifically the Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre,” said Weaver. “It is an integral academic, innovation and research facility in our region, connecting students with industry partners, developing a future ready workforce and helping local companies to test concepts, develop prototypes and take advantage of emerging technology, automation and machine learning.”

The centre is equipped with research and collaboration spaces which provide access to a variety of advanced technologies in robotics, mechatronics, manufacturing and assembly, and houses the only anechoic chamber in the region. The centre is also home to a living lab, with sustainable building construction and energy efficiency principles which have been incorporated throughout the building and serve as a learning opportunity for students in Engineering and Environmental Technology programs.

Since 2008, the County of Simcoe has invested more than $9 million into Georgian, which includes a previous $2-million commitment to the John Di Poce South Georgian Bay Campus, and $2 million to the Sadlon Centre for Health, Wellness and Sciences.