Township Launches New Building Permit Map

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce the launch of a new building permit map on The Muskoka GeoHub. This new tool will provide the public a place to view all information relating to completed and open building permits issued from 2000 until present day on properties in the municipality.

“This user-friendly tool will make finding information related to building permits more accessible to those in the community,” said David Pink, Director of Development Services and Environmental Sustainability. “If are there any questions about construction in your neighbourhood, this new interactive mapping tool will provide a great deal of helpful information on development projects.”

This convenient self-use tool is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The map is now live – please visit The Muskoka GeoHub to view the map, and learn more.