Recognizing The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30 which explores the rich and diverse cultures, voices, experiences and stories of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

Flag Raising

Municipal Office, 1000 Taylor Court

Friday, September 30 | 10 am

Town of Bracebridge staff will raise the Survivors flag in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. NisoMakwa, champion committee member on the District of Muskoka’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism (IDEA) Advisory Committee, will be smudging the Survivors Flag and performing a small ceremony prior to the flag raising.

NisoMakwa, whose name means ThreeBear in English, is a two-spirit artist and a member of the Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nations with experience in Aboriginal healing programs through the Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto East Health Network.

The Bracebridge Falls will be illuminated on September 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to honour Survivors, their families and communities. Thank you to Lakeland Holding Ltd.

The Bracebridge Library invites residents and patrons to take part in the following events and learning opportunities.

Orange Shirt Beading Workshop

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

Saturday, September 24 | 10 to 11:30 am

Join Theresa Buker from the Muskoka Indigenous Friendship Centre and handcraft your own Orange Shirt Day pin. Participants are required to RSVP in advance by calling 705-645-4171 or emailing info@bracebridgelibrary.ca.

Author Talk: Lynda Partridge

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

Thursday, September 29 | 6:30 to 7:30 pm

In recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, local author Lynda Partridge will discuss her new book, Why Are You Still Here. This book continues the charming story of a not-always-lovable foster kid who finds a sense of peace and belonging from a surprising spirit that returns her to traditional ways, legends, and Indigenous knowledge.

Participants are required to RSVP in advance by calling 705-645-4171 or emailing info@bracebridgelibrary.ca.

Section 53: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation | LIVE MUSIC

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

Friday, September 30 | Drop in between 4 to 5:30 pm

Section 53 was formed in late 2019 whose sound fits somewhere between folk and rock with a hint of blues. Section 53 is honoured to share their music to help celebrate and remember their ancestors, specifically the beautiful children who brought their bright lights and blew through every heart they touched.

“On September 30 I encourage everyone to take time to reflect on the meaning of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the culture, experiences and history of Canada’s First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. The Town of Bracebridge is committed to community wellness and cultural vitality for all residents and visitors, which includes respecting the peoples that have cared for this land in the past, and continue to do so today.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge